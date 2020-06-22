5139 East Greenway South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Be the 1st to enjoy all this newly built home has to offer. This beautiful/spacious home features bright open spaces w/neutral paint, tile,carpet and window coverings throughout. Off the front entry is the large great room w/sliders to a covered patio/fenced rear yard. The spacious kitchen w/large center island, tons of natural light, custom cabinets, granite and black whirlpool appliances. Main fl also features a bedroom/office plus a full bath and convenient under the stairs storage. Upstairs in your 2nd living space, an over sized master suite w/a large walk in closet and private bath w/walk in shower plus 2 additional bedrooms a large hall bath w/tub and double sinks plus a roomy laundry room. This beautiful home is located in a great community w/ green space right outside your front door and a community pool around the corner. Priced at $1950 .00 per month +4% tpt fee,sorry no pets. Deposit is $1950.00 and 1 time lease admin fee of $150.00. Contact Matthew at 480-462-6683 today.