5139 East Greenway South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5139 East Greenway South

5139 E Greenway St · No Longer Available
Location

5139 E Greenway St, Mesa, AZ 85215
Alta Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
Be the 1st to enjoy all this newly built home has to offer. This beautiful/spacious home features bright open spaces w/neutral paint, tile,carpet and window coverings throughout. Off the front entry is the large great room w/sliders to a covered patio/fenced rear yard. The spacious kitchen w/large center island, tons of natural light, custom cabinets, granite and black whirlpool appliances. Main fl also features a bedroom/office plus a full bath and convenient under the stairs storage. Upstairs in your 2nd living space, an over sized master suite w/a large walk in closet and private bath w/walk in shower plus 2 additional bedrooms a large hall bath w/tub and double sinks plus a roomy laundry room. This beautiful home is located in a great community w/ green space right outside your front door and a community pool around the corner. Priced at $1950 .00 per month +4% tpt fee,sorry no pets. Deposit is $1950.00 and 1 time lease admin fee of $150.00. Contact Matthew at 480-462-6683 today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 East Greenway South have any available units?
5139 East Greenway South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5139 East Greenway South have?
Some of 5139 East Greenway South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5139 East Greenway South currently offering any rent specials?
5139 East Greenway South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 East Greenway South pet-friendly?
No, 5139 East Greenway South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5139 East Greenway South offer parking?
No, 5139 East Greenway South does not offer parking.
Does 5139 East Greenway South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 East Greenway South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 East Greenway South have a pool?
Yes, 5139 East Greenway South has a pool.
Does 5139 East Greenway South have accessible units?
No, 5139 East Greenway South does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 East Greenway South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 East Greenway South does not have units with dishwashers.
