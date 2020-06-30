5135 East Evergreen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one story home features vaulted ceilings, skylight, eat-in kitchen, walk-in closet in master bedroom, great room, small private yard with low maintenance, 2 storage sheds and a covered patio. Large grass community park and 2 community pools. Close to elementary school. Located in the Northpointe Subdivision, Higley & Brown.



Call/text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.