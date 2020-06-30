All apartments in Mesa
5135 East Evergreen Street

5135 E Evergreen St · No Longer Available
Location

5135 E Evergreen St, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one story home features vaulted ceilings, skylight, eat-in kitchen, walk-in closet in master bedroom, great room, small private yard with low maintenance, 2 storage sheds and a covered patio. Large grass community park and 2 community pools. Close to elementary school. Located in the Northpointe Subdivision, Higley & Brown.

Call/text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 East Evergreen Street have any available units?
5135 East Evergreen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 5135 East Evergreen Street currently offering any rent specials?
5135 East Evergreen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 East Evergreen Street pet-friendly?
No, 5135 East Evergreen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5135 East Evergreen Street offer parking?
No, 5135 East Evergreen Street does not offer parking.
Does 5135 East Evergreen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 East Evergreen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 East Evergreen Street have a pool?
Yes, 5135 East Evergreen Street has a pool.
Does 5135 East Evergreen Street have accessible units?
No, 5135 East Evergreen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 East Evergreen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5135 East Evergreen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 East Evergreen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5135 East Evergreen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

