Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fabulous location! Large corner lot! Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath plus a bonus room not included in the square feet-can be an office/den/bedroom. Tile throughout and neutral colors! Light and Bright kitchen with newer countertops -march 2019 - and pass-through opening over sink to formal dining. Spacious Laundry room has cabinets. Close to shopping , restaurants, freeways, great schools. Fireplace in pictures not useable.