4725 E Brown Rd

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7399e0023 ---- Located in Mesa at Greenfield and Brown this 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage is nestled in the quaint subdivision of Sundance Villas. This home offers a great kitchen for cooking your favorite meals, with an eat in area. You also have formal dining outside of the kitchen area. Vaulted ceilings, spacious floor plan, ceilings fans as well and a washer and dryer. The back yard includes a covered patio, raised flowerbeds, shade trees and yet offers plenty of room to run and roam about. Fantastic community amenities include a tennis court and a pristine swimming pool. Sorry no pets allowed at this home. 5% Tax and Administrative fees on rent. $400 non refundable on deposit. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience. Community Pool Dryer (Elec) Fenced Laundry Room Patio / Deck Pool Stove / Oven (Elec) Washer Washer / Dryer Hookups