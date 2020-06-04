All apartments in Mesa
Location

3643 North Eagle Canyon, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Luxury 4 BR/2.5 BTH single floor Las Sendas community home, Private Pool - Beautiful 2751 sf 4 BR/2.5 BTH home located in the prestigious gated community of Las Sendas in Mesa.Grand open entry with custom columns. Kitchen, bathrooms recently remodeled. solid surface 3cm granite throughout. Custom yet neutral color paint, Newer hgh end carpet, Newer ceramic tile flooring, Beautiful pool and spa, Huge covered patio by pool. Pool maintenance and landscaping included. Las Sendas amenities include community pools, tennis courts, play grounds, basketball courts, gym and spa (additional cost to resident) and a public golf course

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5222175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 N. Eagle Canyon have any available units?
3643 N. Eagle Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 N. Eagle Canyon have?
Some of 3643 N. Eagle Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 N. Eagle Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
3643 N. Eagle Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 N. Eagle Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 3643 N. Eagle Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3643 N. Eagle Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 3643 N. Eagle Canyon offers parking.
Does 3643 N. Eagle Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 N. Eagle Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 N. Eagle Canyon have a pool?
Yes, 3643 N. Eagle Canyon has a pool.
Does 3643 N. Eagle Canyon have accessible units?
No, 3643 N. Eagle Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 N. Eagle Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 3643 N. Eagle Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.

