3643 N. Eagle Canyon

Amenities
Luxury 4 BR/2.5 BTH single floor Las Sendas community home, Private Pool - Beautiful 2751 sf 4 BR/2.5 BTH home located in the prestigious gated community of Las Sendas in Mesa.Grand open entry with custom columns. Kitchen, bathrooms recently remodeled. solid surface 3cm granite throughout. Custom yet neutral color paint, Newer hgh end carpet, Newer ceramic tile flooring, Beautiful pool and spa, Huge covered patio by pool. Pool maintenance and landscaping included. Las Sendas amenities include community pools, tennis courts, play grounds, basketball courts, gym and spa (additional cost to resident) and a public golf course
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5222175)