3643 N. Eagle Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Luxury 4 BR/2.5 BTH single floor Las Sendas community home, Private Pool - Beautiful 2751 sf 4 BR/2.5 BTH home located in the prestigious gated community of Las Sendas in Mesa.Grand open entry with custom columns. Kitchen, bathrooms recently remodeled. solid surface 3cm granite throughout. Custom yet neutral color paint, Newer hgh end carpet, Newer ceramic tile flooring, Beautiful pool and spa, Huge covered patio by pool. Pool maintenance and landscaping included. Las Sendas amenities include community pools, tennis courts, play grounds, basketball courts, gym and spa (additional cost to resident) and a public golf course



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5222175)