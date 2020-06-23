All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
3611 N SANTIAGO Circle
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM

3611 N SANTIAGO Circle

3611 North Santiago Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3611 North Santiago Circle, Mesa, AZ 85215
Red Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
This spacious Red Mountain Ranch home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and amazing golf course and desert/mountain views! Very private with no neighbors behind! Spacious floor plan with over 2,000sq ft of living space and separate living and family rooms. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, tile backsplash and custom wine rack/storage on breakfast bar. 2 car garage with built-in cabinets for storage. Full size washer and dryer included. Amazing master suite with walk-in closet, balcony with incredible views and attached master bath with separate shower and tub and double sinks. Beautiful backyard with view fence, well kept landscaping and putting green. Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle have any available units?
3611 N SANTIAGO Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle have?
Some of 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3611 N SANTIAGO Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle offers parking.
Does 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle have a pool?
No, 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle have accessible units?
No, 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 N SANTIAGO Circle has units with dishwashers.
