3611 N SANTIAGO Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking putting green garage

This spacious Red Mountain Ranch home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and amazing golf course and desert/mountain views! Very private with no neighbors behind! Spacious floor plan with over 2,000sq ft of living space and separate living and family rooms. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, tile backsplash and custom wine rack/storage on breakfast bar. 2 car garage with built-in cabinets for storage. Full size washer and dryer included. Amazing master suite with walk-in closet, balcony with incredible views and attached master bath with separate shower and tub and double sinks. Beautiful backyard with view fence, well kept landscaping and putting green. Must see to appreciate!