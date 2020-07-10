All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3321 North Silverado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3321 North Silverado
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3321 North Silverado

3321 North Silverado · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3321 North Silverado, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated community features high ceilings, and lots of natural light with new wood look tile throughout and new neutral carpet in bedrooms plus new interior paint and stainless steel appliances. Exterior of home painted and new garage door installed in 2017. Ceiling fans, 2'' blinds and dual pane windows throughout. Split master bedroom with walk in closet. Enjoy low maintenance landscaping and covered patio. Community amenities include pool, spa, fitness room and clubhouse. No pets.

For more information, text or call Barb 602-369-6116.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 North Silverado have any available units?
3321 North Silverado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 North Silverado have?
Some of 3321 North Silverado's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 North Silverado currently offering any rent specials?
3321 North Silverado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 North Silverado pet-friendly?
Yes, 3321 North Silverado is pet friendly.
Does 3321 North Silverado offer parking?
Yes, 3321 North Silverado offers parking.
Does 3321 North Silverado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 North Silverado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 North Silverado have a pool?
Yes, 3321 North Silverado has a pool.
Does 3321 North Silverado have accessible units?
No, 3321 North Silverado does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 North Silverado have units with dishwashers?
No, 3321 North Silverado does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College