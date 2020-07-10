3321 North Silverado

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated community features high ceilings, and lots of natural light with new wood look tile throughout and new neutral carpet in bedrooms plus new interior paint and stainless steel appliances. Exterior of home painted and new garage door installed in 2017. Ceiling fans, 2'' blinds and dual pane windows throughout. Split master bedroom with walk in closet. Enjoy low maintenance landscaping and covered patio. Community amenities include pool, spa, fitness room and clubhouse. No pets.



For more information, text or call Barb 602-369-6116.



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.