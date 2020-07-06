All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3121 E Rochelle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3121 E Rochelle Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

3121 E Rochelle Street

3121 East Rochelle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3121 East Rochelle Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

stainless steel
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
volleyball court
Gated Community " Wagon Trail" at Lehi Crossing! - "Newer Build" for rent Located in Gated Community " Wagon Trail" at Lehi Crossing!
The neighborhoods welcoming atmosphere is ideal for socializing, strolling and playing a friendly game of basketball with the neighbors.
This beautiful home is located in a gated community with easy access to the Red Mountain 202 Loop and the rest of the valley. This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. The 4th bedroom has its own private bath. All stainless appliances are included. The community offers playgrounds, two 1/2 basketball courts and sand volleyball court... There is plenty of outdoor fun for everyone. Rent Includes Monthly Landscaping Service.

Please contact: Kelly Harrell 480-392-3036 / Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com
APPLICATIONS ONLINE AT: ArizonaEliteProperties.Com

(RLNE5702096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 E Rochelle Street have any available units?
3121 E Rochelle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 E Rochelle Street have?
Some of 3121 E Rochelle Street's amenities include stainless steel, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 E Rochelle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3121 E Rochelle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 E Rochelle Street pet-friendly?
No, 3121 E Rochelle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3121 E Rochelle Street offer parking?
No, 3121 E Rochelle Street does not offer parking.
Does 3121 E Rochelle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 E Rochelle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 E Rochelle Street have a pool?
No, 3121 E Rochelle Street does not have a pool.
Does 3121 E Rochelle Street have accessible units?
No, 3121 E Rochelle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 E Rochelle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 E Rochelle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College