3121 E Rochelle Street

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground volleyball court

Gated Community " Wagon Trail" at Lehi Crossing! - "Newer Build" for rent Located in Gated Community " Wagon Trail" at Lehi Crossing!

The neighborhoods welcoming atmosphere is ideal for socializing, strolling and playing a friendly game of basketball with the neighbors.

This beautiful home is located in a gated community with easy access to the Red Mountain 202 Loop and the rest of the valley. This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. The 4th bedroom has its own private bath. All stainless appliances are included. The community offers playgrounds, two 1/2 basketball courts and sand volleyball court... There is plenty of outdoor fun for everyone. Rent Includes Monthly Landscaping Service.



Please contact: Kelly Harrell 480-392-3036 / Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com

