3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180

3104 East Broadway Road · No Longer Available
Location

3104 East Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
This home is located in an active 55+ land lease community. This updated and charming home has nice tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms and carpeted bedroom and living room. Vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room, large entertainers kitchen with newer appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, double ovens, dishwasher, garbage disposal and washer and dryer hookups. There is a spacious mud room. The home has a/c, ceiling fans in the living room and the shed has electric. The $1100 includes the lot rent of $725 and $375 for rental of the home. Enjoy outside living with a large covered patio with Western exposure. Exterior just re-painted. The community itself is a premiere place to live with tons of amenties to keep you busy. The community itself has two clubhouses, both with a swimming pool and spa. One indoor and the other is outdoor. It also includes:
Ceramics Craft room with classes
Library
Fitness Center
Billiards Room/Game room
Shuffleboard and Pickelball courts
Bocce Ball
Dry Saunas
Catch and Release Pond and so much more. To see pictures visit: www.brentwoodwestaz.com to see some of the items listed above.
Schedule a viewing today and make it yours! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4539589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 have any available units?
3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 have?
Some of 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 currently offering any rent specials?
3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 is pet friendly.
Does 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 offer parking?
No, 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 does not offer parking.
Does 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 have a pool?
Yes, 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 has a pool.
Does 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 have accessible units?
No, 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180 has units with dishwashers.
