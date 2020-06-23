3104 E Broadway Rd Lot 180

Amenities

This home is located in an active 55+ land lease community. This updated and charming home has nice tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms and carpeted bedroom and living room. Vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room, large entertainers kitchen with newer appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, double ovens, dishwasher, garbage disposal and washer and dryer hookups. There is a spacious mud room. The home has a/c, ceiling fans in the living room and the shed has electric. The $1100 includes the lot rent of $725 and $375 for rental of the home. Enjoy outside living with a large covered patio with Western exposure. Exterior just re-painted. The community itself is a premiere place to live with tons of amenties to keep you busy. The community itself has two clubhouses, both with a swimming pool and spa. One indoor and the other is outdoor. It also includes:

Ceramics Craft room with classes

Library

Fitness Center

Billiards Room/Game room

Shuffleboard and Pickelball courts

Bocce Ball

Dry Saunas

Catch and Release Pond and so much more. To see pictures visit: www.brentwoodwestaz.com to see some of the items listed above.

Schedule a viewing today and make it yours! Accepts Section 8.



