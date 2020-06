Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH HOME WITH RV GATE ON CUL-DE-SAC LOT IN THE MESQUITE CANYON COMMUNITY OF EAST MESA! MOVE IN READY! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT TOP TO BOTTOM THROUGHOUT! EPOXY GARAGE FLOOR. THIS HOME MAIN HAS LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBO. EAT IN KITCHEN OPENING TO FAMILY ROOM. TILE FLOOR ON MAIN FLOOR. UPSTAIRS HAS WOOD FLOORING EXCEPT IN BEDROOMS. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. 1 MILE TO 202 & US 60. PREFER LONG TERM TENANT.