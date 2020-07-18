All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2742 S. Yucca Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2742 S. Yucca Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

2742 S. Yucca Street

2742 South Yucca · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2742 South Yucca, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Major Cross Streets are Dobson & Guadalupe
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 2066
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking

No Application Fees!!! Security Deposit: $1495
----------------------------------------
This 4 bedroom Mesa home in a great central location. This home features tile and neutral carpeting throughout. Kitchen features refinished cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel range, microwave and dishwasher. Large master suite features large closet & double sink vanity with granite countertop. Separate Living, Family and Dining rooms offers plenty of space for entertaining. Large inside laundry room & 2.5 car garage with room for storage. Just minutes away from the 101 & 60 freeways.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2742 S. Yucca Street have any available units?
2742 S. Yucca Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2742 S. Yucca Street have?
Some of 2742 S. Yucca Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2742 S. Yucca Street currently offering any rent specials?
2742 S. Yucca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 S. Yucca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2742 S. Yucca Street is pet friendly.
Does 2742 S. Yucca Street offer parking?
Yes, 2742 S. Yucca Street offers parking.
Does 2742 S. Yucca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2742 S. Yucca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 S. Yucca Street have a pool?
No, 2742 S. Yucca Street does not have a pool.
Does 2742 S. Yucca Street have accessible units?
No, 2742 S. Yucca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2742 S. Yucca Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2742 S. Yucca Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2742 S. Yucca Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity