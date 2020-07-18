2742 S. Yucca Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Major Cross Streets are Dobson & Guadalupe

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 2066

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking



No Application Fees!!! Security Deposit: $1495

This 4 bedroom Mesa home in a great central location. This home features tile and neutral carpeting throughout. Kitchen features refinished cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel range, microwave and dishwasher. Large master suite features large closet & double sink vanity with granite countertop. Separate Living, Family and Dining rooms offers plenty of space for entertaining. Large inside laundry room & 2.5 car garage with room for storage. Just minutes away from the 101 & 60 freeways.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.