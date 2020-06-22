2621 East Hope South

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool dog park fireplace bathtub

This 3x2 has an open concept with the kitchen facing the living room. It has plenty of cupboards for storage. The large master ha a huge walk in closet and the master bath has newer fridge and good sized dinning room. The two guest bedroom are good sized with large windows. The master bedroom is huge with the master bath dual sinks, garden tub and separate custom tile shower, walk-in closet and separate toilet room. Outside these is a separate grass area with a separate dog run and dog house. The outside landscaping is immaculate and the large pool is sparkling and ready for fun. Close to the 202 Red. Mt. Monthly rent $1500+4%TPTax/Admin, Sec. Dep. $1500. Pets upon approval. Call or text Teresa at 602-999-6890