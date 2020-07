Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 BR/2 BA W/TWO-CAR GARAGE, RV PARKING & PRIVATE BACKYARD. Open Floorplan with Vaulted ceilings and skylights. Wood flooring in main areas, carpet in the bedrooms. Great rooms set up with open kitchen. Get cozy near the fireplace. Extra space in the unique Arizona room. Lots of storage throughout. Kitchen appliances and w/d will stay. Large backyard with patio and work shed. All about location, easy access to US 60 and Loop 101. Act fast, first come - first serve!