All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2552 E Harmony Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2552 E Harmony Ave
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

2552 E Harmony Ave

2552 East Harmony Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2552 East Harmony Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Mesa location! This corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms all with brand new carpet and ceiling fans! Both bathrooms have been remodeled with travertine tiles and upgraded vanity's. Kitchen has all white appliances and granite countertops!! Family room has built-in book shelves and french doors that lead to large back yard with shade trees. Living room has ceiling fan and all tile flooring. 2 car carport with extra long driveway. Laundry room is located off of the carport and is part of the additional storage room. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer are available for the tenants use with no warranty from the landlord or property management company. Application fee is $35 per adult and is non-refundable. 1 time administration fee of $200 is due and payable upon move-in and is non-refundable. A pet fee (dogs only)of $200 per PET. Applications are on-line at www.PropertyAZ.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 E Harmony Ave have any available units?
2552 E Harmony Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 E Harmony Ave have?
Some of 2552 E Harmony Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 E Harmony Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2552 E Harmony Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 E Harmony Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 E Harmony Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2552 E Harmony Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2552 E Harmony Ave offers parking.
Does 2552 E Harmony Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2552 E Harmony Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 E Harmony Ave have a pool?
No, 2552 E Harmony Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2552 E Harmony Ave have accessible units?
No, 2552 E Harmony Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 E Harmony Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2552 E Harmony Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College