2552 E Harmony Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome Mesa location! This corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms all with brand new carpet and ceiling fans! Both bathrooms have been remodeled with travertine tiles and upgraded vanity's. Kitchen has all white appliances and granite countertops!! Family room has built-in book shelves and french doors that lead to large back yard with shade trees. Living room has ceiling fan and all tile flooring. 2 car carport with extra long driveway. Laundry room is located off of the carport and is part of the additional storage room. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer are available for the tenants use with no warranty from the landlord or property management company. Application fee is $35 per adult and is non-refundable. 1 time administration fee of $200 is due and payable upon move-in and is non-refundable. A pet fee (dogs only)of $200 per PET. Applications are on-line at www.PropertyAZ.com