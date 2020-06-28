All apartments in Mesa
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

2463 South Avoca Circle

2463 South Avoca Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2463 South Avoca Circle, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath house is waiting to be called home! Step into the the living room, with great design and beautiful vaulted ceilings! Home has a open kitchen concept with plenty of cabinet space, counter space and a breakfast bar! Great layout with large bedrooms, and tons of storage.Master bedroom that has stunning vaulted ceilings, with a full bath, that includes double sinks! Relax by the sparkling pool and enjoy the incredible backyard perfect for entertaining! Pool service included in rent.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 South Avoca Circle have any available units?
2463 South Avoca Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2463 South Avoca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2463 South Avoca Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 South Avoca Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2463 South Avoca Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2463 South Avoca Circle offer parking?
No, 2463 South Avoca Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2463 South Avoca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2463 South Avoca Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 South Avoca Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2463 South Avoca Circle has a pool.
Does 2463 South Avoca Circle have accessible units?
No, 2463 South Avoca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 South Avoca Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2463 South Avoca Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2463 South Avoca Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2463 South Avoca Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
