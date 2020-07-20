2220 W. Monterey Ave

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, MUST SEE! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage is located on a large lot in the Laguna Shores, Dobson Ranch Community accommodating a spacious sunken living room with fire place, formal dinning room, family room, breakfast nook and kitchen. There also is a wet bar, walk-in pantry and 2 large linen closets. Spectacular views of the lake from the family room, kitchen and breakfast nook. Over sized covered back patio with large lawn area with citrus trees (yard maintenance provided by homeowner). On the west side of the home there also is a spacious brick patio area. This homes location is close to shopping, parks, golf course, freeway access etc. Don't miss this opportunity to view, wont last long.

Property subject to municipality taxes/fees.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4798263)