All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2220 W. Monterey Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2220 W. Monterey Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2220 W. Monterey Ave

2220 West Monterey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2220 West Monterey Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, MUST SEE! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage is located on a large lot in the Laguna Shores, Dobson Ranch Community accommodating a spacious sunken living room with fire place, formal dinning room, family room, breakfast nook and kitchen. There also is a wet bar, walk-in pantry and 2 large linen closets. Spectacular views of the lake from the family room, kitchen and breakfast nook. Over sized covered back patio with large lawn area with citrus trees (yard maintenance provided by homeowner). On the west side of the home there also is a spacious brick patio area. This homes location is close to shopping, parks, golf course, freeway access etc. Don't miss this opportunity to view, wont last long.
Property subject to municipality taxes/fees.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4798263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 W. Monterey Ave have any available units?
2220 W. Monterey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2220 W. Monterey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2220 W. Monterey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 W. Monterey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2220 W. Monterey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2220 W. Monterey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2220 W. Monterey Ave offers parking.
Does 2220 W. Monterey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 W. Monterey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 W. Monterey Ave have a pool?
No, 2220 W. Monterey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2220 W. Monterey Ave have accessible units?
No, 2220 W. Monterey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 W. Monterey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 W. Monterey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 W. Monterey Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 W. Monterey Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College