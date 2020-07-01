All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

2142 S Emerson Street

2142 South Emerson · No Longer Available
Location

2142 South Emerson, Mesa, AZ 85210
Dobson Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities





Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Great Mesa home in the perfect location. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home offers tile flooring is all living areas, carpeting in bedrooms. Open floorplan with separate living room, family room and dining area. Kitchen includes extra counter top space, ceramic top range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Master suite includes large closet and separate bath. Large backyard includes full grass and oversized covered patio. Washing machine and dryer included and attached two car garage. Close to the 60 and 101 freeways with easy access to anywhere in the Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 S Emerson Street have any available units?
2142 S Emerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2142 S Emerson Street have?
Some of 2142 S Emerson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 S Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2142 S Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 S Emerson Street pet-friendly?
No, 2142 S Emerson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2142 S Emerson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2142 S Emerson Street offers parking.
Does 2142 S Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 S Emerson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 S Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 2142 S Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2142 S Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 2142 S Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 S Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 S Emerson Street has units with dishwashers.

