2142 S Emerson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Great Mesa home in the perfect location. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home offers tile flooring is all living areas, carpeting in bedrooms. Open floorplan with separate living room, family room and dining area. Kitchen includes extra counter top space, ceramic top range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Master suite includes large closet and separate bath. Large backyard includes full grass and oversized covered patio. Washing machine and dryer included and attached two car garage. Close to the 60 and 101 freeways with easy access to anywhere in the Valley.