1950 North Center Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Nice, Clean Townhome for rent in Mesa with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1383 square feet near McKellips Road and Country Club Drive within the Sancutary on Center community. This 2 story home features the family room that opens up into the beautiful updated kitchen. Arcadia door in Family Room with Plantation Shutters. Kitchen has lots of storage, granite counter tops, and pantry, all kitchen appliances are black. Laundry room upstairs by the bedrooms. Washer and dryer included. Wood look laminate flooring on the 2nd floor landing/hallway, master bedroom and bath. Garden Tub in master. Arcadia door in master opens up to nice morning air. There is newer custom paint throughout the house. The front courtyard is a perfect spot for your morning coffee. Nice park with shade trees and community pool steps from your front door. Two car garage with storage cabinets. Located close to ASU, and the light rail. Easy access to Scottsdale and the 101 freeway. Contact Barbara for information 602-369-6116



Advertising notice: refundable fees include $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable and $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Renter's Insurance is required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.