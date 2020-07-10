All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1950 North Center Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:50 PM

1950 North Center Street

1950 North Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

1950 North Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nice, Clean Townhome for rent in Mesa with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1383 square feet near McKellips Road and Country Club Drive within the Sancutary on Center community. This 2 story home features the family room that opens up into the beautiful updated kitchen. Arcadia door in Family Room with Plantation Shutters. Kitchen has lots of storage, granite counter tops, and pantry, all kitchen appliances are black. Laundry room upstairs by the bedrooms. Washer and dryer included. Wood look laminate flooring on the 2nd floor landing/hallway, master bedroom and bath. Garden Tub in master. Arcadia door in master opens up to nice morning air. There is newer custom paint throughout the house. The front courtyard is a perfect spot for your morning coffee. Nice park with shade trees and community pool steps from your front door. Two car garage with storage cabinets. Located close to ASU, and the light rail. Easy access to Scottsdale and the 101 freeway. Contact Barbara for information 602-369-6116

Advertising notice: refundable fees include $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable and $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Renter's Insurance is required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 North Center Street have any available units?
1950 North Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 North Center Street have?
Some of 1950 North Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 North Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
1950 North Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 North Center Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 North Center Street is pet friendly.
Does 1950 North Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 1950 North Center Street offers parking.
Does 1950 North Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 North Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 North Center Street have a pool?
Yes, 1950 North Center Street has a pool.
Does 1950 North Center Street have accessible units?
No, 1950 North Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 North Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 North Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.

