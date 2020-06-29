1927 East Emerald Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Beautiful from the moment you drive up. great family home in nice neighborhood. Lots of upgrades and FRESH NEW tile throughout! Garage is enclosed to a large room that could be an office, play room or large 4th bedroom, it also has an attached bathroom and a walk-in closet. All bathrooms are full baths and have been remodeled. Home has a water softener system. Large living room is open to dining room. Arizona room makes a great family room. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub. Backyard has a covered and tiled patio. also, a nice storage room. sprinkler system in front & back yard. A must see home! Close to great food and entertainment!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



