Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:48 AM

1927 East Emerald Avenue

1927 East Emerald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1927 East Emerald Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Beautiful from the moment you drive up. great family home in nice neighborhood. Lots of upgrades and FRESH NEW tile throughout! Garage is enclosed to a large room that could be an office, play room or large 4th bedroom, it also has an attached bathroom and a walk-in closet. All bathrooms are full baths and have been remodeled. Home has a water softener system. Large living room is open to dining room. Arizona room makes a great family room. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub. Backyard has a covered and tiled patio. also, a nice storage room. sprinkler system in front & back yard. A must see home! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

