1927 East Emerald Avenue

Beautiful from the moment you drive up. great family home in nice neighborhood. Lots of upgrades and FRESH NEW tile throughout! Garage is enclosed to a large room that could be an office, play room or large 4th bedroom, it also has an attached bathroom and a walk-in closet. All bathrooms are full baths and have been remodeled. Home has a water softener system. Large living room is open to dining room. Arizona room makes a great family room. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub. Backyard has a covered and tiled patio. also, a nice storage room. sprinkler system in front & back yard. A must see home! Close to great food and entertainment!
Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required
