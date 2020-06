Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Very cool 3 br 2 bath with a POOL! New flooring and paint with many nice features. Dobson Ranch has a community pool, tennis court, and a golf course right inside the subdivision. Just a short drive to both the 60 FWY and the Loop 101. House is within driving distance to ASU, Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Chandler Fashion Square Mall and Old Town Scottsdale. Local schools all within wallking distance from home.