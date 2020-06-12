All apartments in Mesa
1642 S 82nd Way

Location

1642 S 82nd Way, Mesa, AZ 85209

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1642 S 82nd Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,775

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1463 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1642 S 82nd Way Available 07/01/20 Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! - Fall in love with this new build by Woodside Homes. Village at Heritage Crossing offers a community pool, playground, open space with shade trees, walking trails, BBQ areas, ramadas, and benches. Property is conveniently located next to US 60, Loop 2020, restaurants, entertainment, and outdoor activities. You will love this energy efficient home with a HERS Score of 58. Large living room / dining area. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops. Kitchen comes with fridge, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Half bathroom downstairs for convenience. Extra storage space under the stairs. Master bathroom features a large walk-in closet. Both upstairs bathrooms feature dual sinks. Laundry room is located upstairs and washer/dryer can be included at an additional charge. Ceiling fans and blinds are included in this amazing home. Front yard landscaping is included in the rental costs. Home features ring doorbell, Kevo Bluetooth smart deadbolt, wi-fi thermostat. The two-car garage comes with a Wi-Fi garage door opener. House features a shared driveway.

Please call 480-740-8590 for more information.

* Pictures are actual pictures of the home in final stages of construction. Home will be ready for move-in approximately July 1st. Gravel will be installed in the backyard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 S 82nd Way have any available units?
1642 S 82nd Way has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 S 82nd Way have?
Some of 1642 S 82nd Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 S 82nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
1642 S 82nd Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 S 82nd Way pet-friendly?
No, 1642 S 82nd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1642 S 82nd Way offer parking?
Yes, 1642 S 82nd Way does offer parking.
Does 1642 S 82nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 S 82nd Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 S 82nd Way have a pool?
Yes, 1642 S 82nd Way has a pool.
Does 1642 S 82nd Way have accessible units?
No, 1642 S 82nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 S 82nd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 S 82nd Way has units with dishwashers.
