Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access

1642 S 82nd Way Available 07/01/20 Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! - Fall in love with this new build by Woodside Homes. Village at Heritage Crossing offers a community pool, playground, open space with shade trees, walking trails, BBQ areas, ramadas, and benches. Property is conveniently located next to US 60, Loop 2020, restaurants, entertainment, and outdoor activities. You will love this energy efficient home with a HERS Score of 58. Large living room / dining area. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops. Kitchen comes with fridge, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Half bathroom downstairs for convenience. Extra storage space under the stairs. Master bathroom features a large walk-in closet. Both upstairs bathrooms feature dual sinks. Laundry room is located upstairs and washer/dryer can be included at an additional charge. Ceiling fans and blinds are included in this amazing home. Front yard landscaping is included in the rental costs. Home features ring doorbell, Kevo Bluetooth smart deadbolt, wi-fi thermostat. The two-car garage comes with a Wi-Fi garage door opener. House features a shared driveway.



Please call 480-740-8590 for more information.



* Pictures are actual pictures of the home in final stages of construction. Home will be ready for move-in approximately July 1st. Gravel will be installed in the backyard.



No Pets Allowed



