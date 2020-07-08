All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019

160 South Spencer

160 South Spencer · No Longer Available
Location

160 South Spencer, Mesa, AZ 85204
Woodland Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 Bath w/ large backyard and RV gate. Open floor plan.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Home is subject to 1.75% monthly rental tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.

If pet is approved there is a pet deposit of $200.00, per pet.

Applications found at betterchoicehomes.com --> ''Find A Rental''
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 South Spencer have any available units?
160 South Spencer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 160 South Spencer currently offering any rent specials?
160 South Spencer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 South Spencer pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 South Spencer is pet friendly.
Does 160 South Spencer offer parking?
No, 160 South Spencer does not offer parking.
Does 160 South Spencer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 South Spencer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 South Spencer have a pool?
No, 160 South Spencer does not have a pool.
Does 160 South Spencer have accessible units?
No, 160 South Spencer does not have accessible units.
Does 160 South Spencer have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 South Spencer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 South Spencer have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 South Spencer does not have units with air conditioning.

