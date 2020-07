Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Cute 3 bedroom home in excellent location near Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Medical & less than a minute from 101 & 60 freeways. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Newly repainted inside with new flooring in the living room and hallways. Clean and cozy! It also has a walled front yard for that extra bit of privacy.