Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home to this completely remodeled. Upon entering this spacious family room you're greeted with natural light from the large picture window. The kitchen is completed with updated cabinets, new counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has new flooring, new baseboards, new electrical, updated roof, new paint inside and outside. Both bathrooms have been completely updated as well.