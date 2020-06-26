1348 N 64th Pl.

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool hot tub game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08da97d07f ---- Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Mesa is now up for rent! This tri level home offers vaulted ceilings, tile floors, a split floor plan,and a huge lower level game room. The exterior of the home features an expansive back yard with a pool and spa! You will also enjoy lots of storage in the garage , mountain views, the great location, and more! Up to 2 small pets only. Other lease fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent Pool Rv Gate