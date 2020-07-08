1340 N RECKER Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful 2BR Condo with Private Balcony. Newly renovated kitchen has lots of cabinetry, dishwasher, micro and fridge.. Fresh paint & new flooring thru out. Laundry room includes washer/dryer with storage space. 2 large bedrooms. Full master bath. Gated community includes covered parking, large quad, community pool and easy access to 202, shopping, recreation.SORRY NO PETS. App fee: $65 PER adult. All residents 18+ must submit app. Drop off apps/fees: 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDFs: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. PayPal money request sent for fee(s) when apps received. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school info.