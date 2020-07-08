All apartments in Mesa
1340 N RECKER Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1340 N RECKER Road

1340 North Recker Road · No Longer Available
Location

1340 North Recker Road, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful 2BR Condo with Private Balcony. Newly renovated kitchen has lots of cabinetry, dishwasher, micro and fridge.. Fresh paint & new flooring thru out. Laundry room includes washer/dryer with storage space. 2 large bedrooms. Full master bath. Gated community includes covered parking, large quad, community pool and easy access to 202, shopping, recreation.SORRY NO PETS. App fee: $65 PER adult. All residents 18+ must submit app. Drop off apps/fees: 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDFs: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. PayPal money request sent for fee(s) when apps received. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

