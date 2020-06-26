All apartments in Mesa
1042 West Devonshire Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 1:20 PM

1042 West Devonshire Street

1042 West Devonshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

1042 West Devonshire Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
carpet
Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom West Mesa Rental Just Minutes From Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Including the River View Shopping Plaza and Cubs Spring Training Facility! Interior Features Perfect Mix of Saltillo Tile/Newer Carpet, Formal Dining Room/Living Room with Fireplace, Family Room, Spacious Bonus/Game Room with Rear Patio Exit, Open Kitchen with All Appliances, Updated Baths with Stylish Tile Surrounds, New Vanities and the list goes on and on! Rear Yard Features Covered Patio, Outdoor Fireplace, Extended Patios and more. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 West Devonshire Street have any available units?
1042 West Devonshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 West Devonshire Street have?
Some of 1042 West Devonshire Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 West Devonshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
1042 West Devonshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 West Devonshire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1042 West Devonshire Street is pet friendly.
Does 1042 West Devonshire Street offer parking?
No, 1042 West Devonshire Street does not offer parking.
Does 1042 West Devonshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 West Devonshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 West Devonshire Street have a pool?
No, 1042 West Devonshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 1042 West Devonshire Street have accessible units?
No, 1042 West Devonshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 West Devonshire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 West Devonshire Street does not have units with dishwashers.
