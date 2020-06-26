1042 West Devonshire Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom West Mesa Rental Just Minutes From Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Including the River View Shopping Plaza and Cubs Spring Training Facility! Interior Features Perfect Mix of Saltillo Tile/Newer Carpet, Formal Dining Room/Living Room with Fireplace, Family Room, Spacious Bonus/Game Room with Rear Patio Exit, Open Kitchen with All Appliances, Updated Baths with Stylish Tile Surrounds, New Vanities and the list goes on and on! Rear Yard Features Covered Patio, Outdoor Fireplace, Extended Patios and more. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.