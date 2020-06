Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath, 2 story home with open floor plan, new paint and new carpet. Kitchen has large island and lots of cabinets. Ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, and bathrooms. Double vanity, walk-in closet in master and laundry conveniently upstairs. Great location at Crismon and US60, close to freeways, shopping, and schools. Home directly across from community pool. Front porch and back patio, no yard maintenance.