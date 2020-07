Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THIS ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS THE POPULAR SPLIT FLOOR PLAN BY SHEA HOMES. TILE IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS, VAULTED CEILINGS. EAT IN KITCHEN ALSO HAS BREAKFAST BAR. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. PARTIAL COVERED PATIO. PLENTY OF STORAGE WITH BUILT IN GARAGE CABINETS. HOME IS LOCATED IN BETWEEN 2 PARKS WITHIN THE SUBDIVISION (BOTH PARKS ARE LESS THAN A MINUTE WALK FROM FRONT DOOR)