Maricopa County, AZ
686 Leisure World
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

686 Leisure World

686 Leisure World · (480) 306-8745
Location

686 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 686 Leisure World · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available NOW through October 2020 Wonderful Waterfront Home in Leisure World, a 45+ Active Adult Community, - Available now through Ocotber! Don't miss out on this lovely home. 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with views of the lake, tennis court, and golf course. Golf cart included. Walking distance from Rec 1 with fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub and just about any activity you may find an interest in. Tastefully decorated with all the comforts of home. Ask about summer specials.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2853109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 Leisure World have any available units?
686 Leisure World has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 686 Leisure World have?
Some of 686 Leisure World's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
686 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 686 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 686 Leisure World offer parking?
No, 686 Leisure World does not offer parking.
Does 686 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 686 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 Leisure World have a pool?
Yes, 686 Leisure World has a pool.
Does 686 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 686 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 686 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 686 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 686 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 686 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
