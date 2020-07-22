All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

6140 E PEAK VIEW Road

6140 East Peak View Road · No Longer Available
Location

6140 East Peak View Road, Maricopa County, AZ 85331

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come and take a closer look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath home plus 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house with lots of privacy. Please note: the 4 car workshop and single car workshop are not included in this rental and are for owner use and access only. This property offers wooden beam ceilings, floor to ceiling brick fireplace and just tons of open space! The kitchen boasts lovely laminate countertops, dual sinks and tons of counter space! The master bathroom showcases a separate shower, dual sinks and a myriad of counter space! In the rear, you will find an enclosed Arizona Room/Lanai/Green Room! Don't miss out on this incredible property, it definitely aims to please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road have any available units?
6140 E PEAK VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road have?
Some of 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
6140 E PEAK VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road offers parking.
Does 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road have a pool?
No, 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road does not have a pool.
Does 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6140 E PEAK VIEW Road does not have units with air conditioning.
