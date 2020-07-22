6140 E PEAK VIEW Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come and take a closer look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath home plus 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house with lots of privacy. Please note: the 4 car workshop and single car workshop are not included in this rental and are for owner use and access only. This property offers wooden beam ceilings, floor to ceiling brick fireplace and just tons of open space! The kitchen boasts lovely laminate countertops, dual sinks and tons of counter space! The master bathroom showcases a separate shower, dual sinks and a myriad of counter space! In the rear, you will find an enclosed Arizona Room/Lanai/Green Room! Don't miss out on this incredible property, it definitely aims to please!