Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:33 AM

5229 N 125th Avenue

5229 North 125th Avenue · (480) 626-4062
Location

5229 North 125th Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Wigwam Creek North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2024 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Well Maintained 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath Litchfield Park home. This home has tons of living space with separate living room with 20 foot ceilings, family room, dining area and loft. Main level is all tile with new upgraded neutral carpeting in the bedrooms and loft. Ceiling fans throughout and all bedrooms are on the second floor. Large open kitchen includes tons of cabinets with separate pantry, center island, dining area and stainless steel appliances including ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Two car garage includes built-in cabinets with work bench. Desert landscaped backyard with grass area and covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 N 125th Avenue have any available units?
5229 N 125th Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5229 N 125th Avenue have?
Some of 5229 N 125th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 N 125th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5229 N 125th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 N 125th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5229 N 125th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 5229 N 125th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5229 N 125th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5229 N 125th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 N 125th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 N 125th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5229 N 125th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5229 N 125th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5229 N 125th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 N 125th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5229 N 125th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 N 125th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5229 N 125th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
