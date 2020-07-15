5229 N 125th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Well Maintained 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath Litchfield Park home. This home has tons of living space with separate living room with 20 foot ceilings, family room, dining area and loft. Main level is all tile with new upgraded neutral carpeting in the bedrooms and loft. Ceiling fans throughout and all bedrooms are on the second floor. Large open kitchen includes tons of cabinets with separate pantry, center island, dining area and stainless steel appliances including ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Two car garage includes built-in cabinets with work bench. Desert landscaped backyard with grass area and covered patio.