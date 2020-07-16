5207 E Lone Mountain Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

This beautiful, highly sought after, horse property is available by May!! Almost an acre with a tack room and stalls, with water, waiting for you! This home has gorgeous green granite in the open kitchen with extra cabinets for storage, stainless steel appliances, awesome Victory gas stove top, Bosch dishwasher and refrigerator included. This is a 3 bedroom setup but the den can also be used as a 4th bedroom as it has a closet! Pool service included in rent!!!! Pets welcome! House and yard will be professionally cleaned prior to move in!