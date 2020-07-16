All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 5207 E Lone Mountain Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
5207 E Lone Mountain Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

5207 E Lone Mountain Road

5207 East Lone Mountain Road · (602) 628-3157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5207 East Lone Mountain Road, Maricopa County, AZ 85331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This beautiful, highly sought after, horse property is available by May!! Almost an acre with a tack room and stalls, with water, waiting for you! This home has gorgeous green granite in the open kitchen with extra cabinets for storage, stainless steel appliances, awesome Victory gas stove top, Bosch dishwasher and refrigerator included. This is a 3 bedroom setup but the den can also be used as a 4th bedroom as it has a closet! Pool service included in rent!!!! Pets welcome! House and yard will be professionally cleaned prior to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 E Lone Mountain Road have any available units?
5207 E Lone Mountain Road has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5207 E Lone Mountain Road have?
Some of 5207 E Lone Mountain Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 E Lone Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
5207 E Lone Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 E Lone Mountain Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 E Lone Mountain Road is pet friendly.
Does 5207 E Lone Mountain Road offer parking?
Yes, 5207 E Lone Mountain Road offers parking.
Does 5207 E Lone Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 E Lone Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 E Lone Mountain Road have a pool?
Yes, 5207 E Lone Mountain Road has a pool.
Does 5207 E Lone Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 5207 E Lone Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 E Lone Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5207 E Lone Mountain Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 E Lone Mountain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 E Lone Mountain Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5207 E Lone Mountain Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity