274 Leisure World

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Lovely Home in 45+ Active Adult Community of Leisure World Available July Through November 2020 - Ask about our summer rates!!!! Perfect seasonal rental for you. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large den/TV room/card room, lovely south facing front patio, and a covered back patio with a 2 car garage. Close to Rec 1 with fitness center and pool and so much more. Home has everything there for you to enjoy cooking your own meals, or not. King bed in master bedroom, full bed in guest bedroom. Small dog may be allowed with owner approval. Take a look, the come and enjoy all Leisure World has to offer.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4844547)