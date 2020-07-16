All apartments in Maricopa County
274 Leisure World

274 Leisure World · (480) 306-8745
Location

274 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 274 Leisure World · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Home in 45+ Active Adult Community of Leisure World Available July Through November 2020 - Ask about our summer rates!!!! Perfect seasonal rental for you. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large den/TV room/card room, lovely south facing front patio, and a covered back patio with a 2 car garage. Close to Rec 1 with fitness center and pool and so much more. Home has everything there for you to enjoy cooking your own meals, or not. King bed in master bedroom, full bed in guest bedroom. Small dog may be allowed with owner approval. Take a look, the come and enjoy all Leisure World has to offer.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4844547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Leisure World have any available units?
274 Leisure World has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 274 Leisure World have?
Some of 274 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
274 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Leisure World pet-friendly?
Yes, 274 Leisure World is pet friendly.
Does 274 Leisure World offer parking?
Yes, 274 Leisure World offers parking.
Does 274 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 274 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Leisure World have a pool?
Yes, 274 Leisure World has a pool.
Does 274 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 274 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 274 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 274 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 274 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
