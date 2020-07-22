26117 N 137th Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

26117 N 13th Ln 5BR 3BA Happy Valley Rd/Dysart --- Call this Beautiful Home Yours Today! Huge Lot!! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fA1uUteYWWG



HUGE LOT- 14,000+ SF!! Located Near Dysart and Happy Valley Rd! HUGE oversized gorgeous lot with mountain views and NO two stories!! This home is in Rancho Cabrillo!! WOW!!!! The desirable 'Cobalt' floorplan features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage, indoor/outdoor living, and a grand kitchen! Designer selected finishes includes smoke colored cabinetry,Granite countertops, 2-tone paint, oversized sliders, stainless steel appliances, and 24x12 tile flooring. This has it all!!



