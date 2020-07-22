All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 26117 N 137th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
26117 N 137th Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

26117 N 137th Ln

26117 North 137th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

26117 North 137th Lane, Maricopa County, AZ 85375

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
26117 N 13th Ln 5BR 3BA Happy Valley Rd/Dysart --- Call this Beautiful Home Yours Today! Huge Lot!! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fA1uUteYWWG

HUGE LOT- 14,000+ SF!! Located Near Dysart and Happy Valley Rd! HUGE oversized gorgeous lot with mountain views and NO two stories!! This home is in Rancho Cabrillo!! WOW!!!! The desirable 'Cobalt' floorplan features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage, indoor/outdoor living, and a grand kitchen! Designer selected finishes includes smoke colored cabinetry,Granite countertops, 2-tone paint, oversized sliders, stainless steel appliances, and 24x12 tile flooring. This has it all!!

***BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS! WE DO NOT LIST HOMES FOR RENT ON CRAIGSLIST. CHECK OUR WEBSITE TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY OF HOME AND PRICE!***

To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5612504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26117 N 137th Ln have any available units?
26117 N 137th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 26117 N 137th Ln have?
Some of 26117 N 137th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26117 N 137th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
26117 N 137th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26117 N 137th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 26117 N 137th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 26117 N 137th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 26117 N 137th Ln offers parking.
Does 26117 N 137th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26117 N 137th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26117 N 137th Ln have a pool?
No, 26117 N 137th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 26117 N 137th Ln have accessible units?
No, 26117 N 137th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 26117 N 137th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26117 N 137th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 26117 N 137th Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26117 N 137th Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College