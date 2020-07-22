26117 N 137th Ln

Amenities
26117 N 13th Ln 5BR 3BA Happy Valley Rd/Dysart --- Call this Beautiful Home Yours Today! Huge Lot!! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fA1uUteYWWG
HUGE LOT- 14,000+ SF!! Located Near Dysart and Happy Valley Rd! HUGE oversized gorgeous lot with mountain views and NO two stories!! This home is in Rancho Cabrillo!! WOW!!!! The desirable 'Cobalt' floorplan features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage, indoor/outdoor living, and a grand kitchen! Designer selected finishes includes smoke colored cabinetry,Granite countertops, 2-tone paint, oversized sliders, stainless steel appliances, and 24x12 tile flooring. This has it all!!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
