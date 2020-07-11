All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 19003 West Portland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
19003 West Portland Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

19003 West Portland Street

19003 West Portland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19003 West Portland Street, Maricopa County, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
This exceptional new residence in Portland on the Park is true comfort for the urban dweller!

Luxuriate in the modern, industrial feel of this fabulous, fully furnished 1 bed condo that offers all you would expect from 5 star living. Amazing views from your private balcony with breathtaking views of the Camelback mountain, city landscape, and overlooking Hance Park. Floor to ceiling windows, lofted ceilings, and engineered hardwood floors just to name a few. Designed for the true cook with quartz counters, gas cook top, and Bosch stainless appliances. All utilities are included.

Relax and hang out in the upscale living room enjoying your 55&quot; TV. You will enjoy the spa-like master bathroom just calling you to relax. At the end of the day, retreat to the master bedroom that has a comfy king size bed. Private assigned parking in the community garage for true convenience.

The stunning, meticulously maintained community of Portland on the Park offers a rooftop lounge with 360 degree views of the city, mountains and Hance Park and Japanese Friendship garden. Slip into the resort-like heated pool, or kick back in front of the 80&quot; Outdoor TV, BBQ gas grills, and outdoor gas fire pit. Extensive fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, and separate exercise studio with several on demand classes in yoga, training, and more.

Walking distance to the lightrail for easy access to all of the fantastic and eclectic restaurants, shopping and entertainment midtown and downtown Phoenix have to offer. Dont miss the chance to experience a real live-work-play environment in this short term, fully furnished gem in downtown Phoenix!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19003 West Portland Street have any available units?
19003 West Portland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 19003 West Portland Street have?
Some of 19003 West Portland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19003 West Portland Street currently offering any rent specials?
19003 West Portland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19003 West Portland Street pet-friendly?
No, 19003 West Portland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 19003 West Portland Street offer parking?
Yes, 19003 West Portland Street offers parking.
Does 19003 West Portland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19003 West Portland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19003 West Portland Street have a pool?
Yes, 19003 West Portland Street has a pool.
Does 19003 West Portland Street have accessible units?
No, 19003 West Portland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19003 West Portland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19003 West Portland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19003 West Portland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19003 West Portland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College