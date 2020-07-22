All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 12118 West Rowel Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
12118 West Rowel Road
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:35 AM

12118 West Rowel Road

12118 West Rowel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12118 West Rowel Road, Maricopa County, AZ 85383

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12118 West Rowel Road have any available units?
12118 West Rowel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
Is 12118 West Rowel Road currently offering any rent specials?
12118 West Rowel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12118 West Rowel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12118 West Rowel Road is pet friendly.
Does 12118 West Rowel Road offer parking?
Yes, 12118 West Rowel Road offers parking.
Does 12118 West Rowel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12118 West Rowel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12118 West Rowel Road have a pool?
Yes, 12118 West Rowel Road has a pool.
Does 12118 West Rowel Road have accessible units?
No, 12118 West Rowel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12118 West Rowel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12118 West Rowel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12118 West Rowel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12118 West Rowel Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College