540 S 167th Lane

4 bedroom in great Goodyear neighborhood! - Great neighborhood in Goodyear very close to shopping and I-10. Hard to find 4 bedroom, lots of tile, and an open floor plan. Quiet backyard that backs up to green belt. Ceiling fans in all bedoorms and ready for your family. $10 mthly admin fee, $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%. Tenant must provide proof of insurance.

Credit score of at least 625

Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent

Currently employed for at least 12 months

No prior evictions or landlord judgments

No open bankruptcys

Positive rental reference if applicable

No cats



