540 S 167th Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

540 S 167th Lane

540 South 167th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

540 South 167th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom in great Goodyear neighborhood! - Great neighborhood in Goodyear very close to shopping and I-10. Hard to find 4 bedroom, lots of tile, and an open floor plan. Quiet backyard that backs up to green belt. Ceiling fans in all bedoorms and ready for your family. $10 mthly admin fee, $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%. Tenant must provide proof of insurance.
Credit score of at least 625
Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or landlord judgments
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable
No cats

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5761579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 S 167th Lane have any available units?
540 S 167th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 540 S 167th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
540 S 167th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 S 167th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 S 167th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 540 S 167th Lane offer parking?
No, 540 S 167th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 540 S 167th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 S 167th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 S 167th Lane have a pool?
No, 540 S 167th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 540 S 167th Lane have accessible units?
No, 540 S 167th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 540 S 167th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 S 167th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 S 167th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 S 167th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
