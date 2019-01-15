4538 N 183RD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Home Away from Home!!!This is an amazing home located in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE Sedella Subdivision.This is an approved RV community! . This open floorplan has beautiful tile floors, upgraded cabinetry in kitchen, crown molding, stone countertops, gas stove and stainless steal appliances. Split floor plan. Home is set up with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Big kitchen, large living areas, backyard have stone seating and a covered patio with a lovely mountain view. Extras also include soft water loop, reverse osmosis system. central vacuum, and much more