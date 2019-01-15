All apartments in Goodyear
4538 N 183RD Avenue

4538 N 183rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4538 N 183rd Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Home Away from Home!!!This is an amazing home located in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE Sedella Subdivision.This is an approved RV community! . This open floorplan has beautiful tile floors, upgraded cabinetry in kitchen, crown molding, stone countertops, gas stove and stainless steal appliances. Split floor plan. Home is set up with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Big kitchen, large living areas, backyard have stone seating and a covered patio with a lovely mountain view. Extras also include soft water loop, reverse osmosis system. central vacuum, and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4538 N 183RD Avenue have any available units?
4538 N 183RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 4538 N 183RD Avenue have?
Some of 4538 N 183RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4538 N 183RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4538 N 183RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4538 N 183RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4538 N 183RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 4538 N 183RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4538 N 183RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4538 N 183RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4538 N 183RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4538 N 183RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4538 N 183RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4538 N 183RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4538 N 183RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4538 N 183RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4538 N 183RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4538 N 183RD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4538 N 183RD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
