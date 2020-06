Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great area and good schools nearby. Private 1st floor Master bedroom suite, 2 upper bedrooms, loft, living room, dining room, 2 car garage, and beautiful backyard with pool. 4th Bedroom has full bath and is a private entry off of Courtyard Also, available for short term furnished rental as short as 3months. Small pet up to 2 under 25lbs each. Pet deposit $500