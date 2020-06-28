All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
4280 N 157TH Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

4280 N 157TH Avenue

4280 North 157th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4280 North 157th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Spacious and open 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Goodyear. Over 3,000 sq ft home with separate living and family room, open floorplan, upgraded gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range with double ovens and much more! Large master suite feature separate bonus/sitting room and private balcony. Home is on a premium lot with a fenced pool and waterfall spa, extended paver patio and firepit. Amazing rental home in Goodyear! Welcome Home!Open House will be held 10/19/19 from 10am-2pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4280 N 157TH Avenue have any available units?
4280 N 157TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 4280 N 157TH Avenue have?
Some of 4280 N 157TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4280 N 157TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4280 N 157TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4280 N 157TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4280 N 157TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 4280 N 157TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4280 N 157TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4280 N 157TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4280 N 157TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4280 N 157TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4280 N 157TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 4280 N 157TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4280 N 157TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4280 N 157TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4280 N 157TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4280 N 157TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4280 N 157TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

