Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

4019 N 141ST Drive

4019 North 141st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4019 North 141st Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous 3 bedroom +Den, 2 bath home with a sparkling pool. Tile in all living areas, island kitchen with industrial Italian gas stove, reverse osmosis and all SS appliances. Ceiling fans through-out. Sunshades on some windows. Landscaping on front/backyards & Pool maintenance included. Over sized driveway and large RV gate and full concrete sideyard for added parking of a boat, trailer, or vehicle that does not show over wall. Great entertainers backyard with rustic adobe/flagstone patios with huge pergola. Storage shed. Security door on front door. Walking distance to Litchfield Park and The Wigwam Resort where you will enjoy all the restaurants, golfing, art and music festivals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 N 141ST Drive have any available units?
4019 N 141ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 4019 N 141ST Drive have?
Some of 4019 N 141ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 N 141ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4019 N 141ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 N 141ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4019 N 141ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 4019 N 141ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4019 N 141ST Drive offers parking.
Does 4019 N 141ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 N 141ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 N 141ST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4019 N 141ST Drive has a pool.
Does 4019 N 141ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 4019 N 141ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 N 141ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4019 N 141ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 N 141ST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4019 N 141ST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

