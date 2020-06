Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with office nestled in Pebble Creek. Tile floors throughout. Open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Eat in kitchen open to great room. Den with desk and sitting furniture. Master bedroom with King bed walk in closet and dual sinks vanitly. Guest room with 2 twin beds. Open backyard to relax and enjoy. Everything you need is provided. Golf cart included for extra fee. Electric cap does apply.