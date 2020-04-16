3697 N 156TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Estancia in Active Adult resort style, Guard Gated Community. Bright kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops with backsplash, plus Stainless Steel appliances, overlooking great room with built-in Murphy bed. Laundry room with front load appliances and cabinets. Two spacious Master suites with walk-in closets and beautiful upgraded bathrooms. Formal Dining and Living room with wet bar.Very private backyard with pool to relax and enjoy Arizona weather.***Must see this beauty***