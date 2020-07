Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Extra large single level two bedroom, two bathroom, with an office/den with double doors. Open concept, amazing kitchen with white cabinets, roll out shelves, stone counter tops, island & perfect size pantry. Master suite includes bay windows, large walk in closet, dual sinks, big walk in shower, spacious laundry room, and a custom backyard with extended covered patio, fireplace, plus more... and room for all your entertaining.