Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Palmera model with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with a separate den, and 2 car garage. Total square footage per assessor is 1,829. Features include upgraded windows,, upgraded stainless steel refrigerator and upgraded gas stove. Wood floors and tile. Built in cabinets in garage. Large covered patio with huge backyard and storage shed. Back yard has a desert mural on wall and build in hobby train tract that must remain. This home is equipped with SOLAR..