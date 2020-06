Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful Pebble Creek home on corner lot with solar to reduce utility cost. Home has new interior paint and carpet. Kitchen features new fridge, new dishwasher, gorgeous quartz counter tops. Home comes with washer and dryer and quarterly landscape. This is a 55 and over community.

