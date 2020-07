Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained 4 bedroom home in Estrella Vista. Fully furnished and turnkey! Walking distance to the Goodyear Ballpark, shopping, and grocery stores. You can't beat this location in Goodyear! 4 furnished bedrooms with a king in the master bedroom, and queens in the 3 guest rooms. Property conveys with all appliances, furnishings, dishes, and linens...bring your toothbrush. Welcome home!