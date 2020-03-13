2665 N 137th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This elegant pool property is located on the third fairway of Palm Valley golf course. Watch from the balcony or sit by the pool (and hot tub) at any time at this vacation style home. Four genenerous size bedrooms with loft, bonus room and den. Master bedroom is located downstairs with large en suite bathroom. Great curb side appeal with mature trees and shrubs. Property has h just been painted throughout with neutral desert color. Oversize covered patio and low maintenance yard to back. Vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Gas stove for those gourmet chefs out there. Tenant to verify school information and room dimensions. Application fee applies. Owner/Agent. show any time