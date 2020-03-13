All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

2665 N 137th Avenue

2665 North 137th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2665 North 137th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This elegant pool property is located on the third fairway of Palm Valley golf course. Watch from the balcony or sit by the pool (and hot tub) at any time at this vacation style home. Four genenerous size bedrooms with loft, bonus room and den. Master bedroom is located downstairs with large en suite bathroom. Great curb side appeal with mature trees and shrubs. Property has h just been painted throughout with neutral desert color. Oversize covered patio and low maintenance yard to back. Vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Gas stove for those gourmet chefs out there. Tenant to verify school information and room dimensions. Application fee applies. Owner/Agent. show any time

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

