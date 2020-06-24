2536 N 149th Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....Located in Goodyear's Rio Paseo community and within walking distance to Great Hearts Charter School. This stunning newer home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Open floor plan with high ceilings, Stainless Steel Appliances including gas stove, Granite Kitchen Counter Tops, Upgraded dark wood Cabinets throughout, Raised Vanities at all Baths, Separate Garden Tub & Walk-In Shower at Master Bath w/Subway Tile, Separate Sinks at Master Bath, Tankless Water Heater, and Soft Water Loop. Upgraded washer and dryer included. Large low maintenance backyard with covered patio. This end unit has a 2 car garage with extra parking in front. Community pool is less than a minute walk away. PETS WELCOME w/ deposit. Schedule a showing by copying and pasting the following to your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/271e927039/2536-n-149th-ln-goodyear-az-85395