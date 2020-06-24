All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
2536 N 149th Lane
Last updated September 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

2536 N 149th Lane

2536 North 149th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2536 North 149th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....Located in Goodyear's Rio Paseo community and within walking distance to Great Hearts Charter School. This stunning newer home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Open floor plan with high ceilings, Stainless Steel Appliances including gas stove, Granite Kitchen Counter Tops, Upgraded dark wood Cabinets throughout, Raised Vanities at all Baths, Separate Garden Tub & Walk-In Shower at Master Bath w/Subway Tile, Separate Sinks at Master Bath, Tankless Water Heater, and Soft Water Loop. Upgraded washer and dryer included. Large low maintenance backyard with covered patio. This end unit has a 2 car garage with extra parking in front. Community pool is less than a minute walk away. PETS WELCOME w/ deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 N 149th Lane have any available units?
2536 N 149th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2536 N 149th Lane have?
Some of 2536 N 149th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 N 149th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2536 N 149th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 N 149th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2536 N 149th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2536 N 149th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2536 N 149th Lane offers parking.
Does 2536 N 149th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2536 N 149th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 N 149th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2536 N 149th Lane has a pool.
Does 2536 N 149th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2536 N 149th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 N 149th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2536 N 149th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2536 N 149th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2536 N 149th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
